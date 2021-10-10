CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Coming soon: Munising events

Munising Post
Munising Post
 6 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Live events are coming to Munising.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Munising:

October Workshop and Open Mic in Shiras Room

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 N Front St, Marquette, MI

In the Shiras Room. Bring copies of a poem, prose or lyrics for feedback at the Workshop 6-6:30 Open Mic starts at 6:30 Share your words or music to a friendly group. Also check out other...

Zach Watson w/ Liam Joyce

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 717 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI

ZACH WATSON has the makings of a SANTEIRO PRIEST, with a voice to conjure inside your BRAIN & BODY spirits that have the appetite to dance all around. His tenor is as tender as an empty, open...

Northern Michigan Wildcats Hockey vs. Bemidji State Beavers Mens Hockey

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:37 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

Buy Northern Michigan Wildcats Hockey vs. Bemidji State Beavers Mens Hockey tickets at the Berry Events Center in Marquette, MI for Oct 23, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Open House

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

ART STUDIO OPEN HOUSE Come on over to my studio open house. Featuring Jamie Monty (Total Edge Up Art) acrylic pour paintings Nicole Ries (Ries Photography) Photography Kasey Holman North coast...

2021 - Annual TY Do it in Dirt Fall ATV UTV Ride

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 28 M-28, Munising, MI

Leaving from the Hotel between 10 am sharp. So be fueled and ready. This is our annual "Fall Color Tour". We will most likely see a few waterfalls on the way but mainly out on the trails to see...

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
