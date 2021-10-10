CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Bedford events calendar

Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 6 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are coming to Bedford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bedford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gwM0_0cMyUO2L00

NA Meetings

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Carrollton is a home rule-class city in and the county seat of Carroll County, Kentucky. There are numerous NA meetings in Carrollton to help people struggling with narcotics addiction get the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j4Tk_0cMyUO2L00

Paint N' Sip

Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1608 Kentucky 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

Kick back and come create a fun, fall themed painting while enjoying a glass of BOOze!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3i8W_0cMyUO2L00

Carrollton Campus Proctored Exam Request

Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 1607 Hwy 227, Room A136, Carrollton, KY 41008

In-person proctored mid-term and final exams for KCTCS online and hybrid students.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqxpJ_0cMyUO2L00

Annual Fall Soup Supper

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2505 Highland Ave, Carrollton, KY

Come enjoy soup, sandwiches and desserts. Types of soups we will have are; Taco, Potato, Broccoli Cheese, Chili, Vegetable Beef, and Bean. We will also have sandwiches, desserts available and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVhtE_0cMyUO2L00

Funeral service

Bethlehem, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 216 Bell St, Bethlehem, IN

Here is Betty Holloway’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Holloway (Bethlehem, Indiana), born in Cincinnati...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Bedford, KY
City
Carrollton, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Bethlehem, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cincinnati#Soups#Na#Kctcs#Ky Come#Taco Potato#Broccoli Cheese#Vegetable Beef#Bean#Bell St
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
52
Followers
276
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy