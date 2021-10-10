Bedford events calendar

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are coming to Bedford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bedford:

NA Meetings Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Carrollton is a home rule-class city in and the county seat of Carroll County, Kentucky. There are numerous NA meetings in Carrollton to help people struggling with narcotics addiction get the...

Paint N' Sip Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1608 Kentucky 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

Kick back and come create a fun, fall themed painting while enjoying a glass of BOOze!

Carrollton Campus Proctored Exam Request Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 1607 Hwy 227, Room A136, Carrollton, KY 41008

In-person proctored mid-term and final exams for KCTCS online and hybrid students.

Annual Fall Soup Supper Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2505 Highland Ave, Carrollton, KY

Come enjoy soup, sandwiches and desserts. Types of soups we will have are; Taco, Potato, Broccoli Cheese, Chili, Vegetable Beef, and Bean. We will also have sandwiches, desserts available and...

Funeral service Bethlehem, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 216 Bell St, Bethlehem, IN

Here is Betty Holloway’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Betty Holloway (Bethlehem, Indiana), born in Cincinnati...