Lakeview, OR

Live events coming up in Lakeview

Lakeview Digest
 6 days ago

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Lakeview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFax9_0cMyUMGt00

Haunted house

Fort Bidwell, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 55015 Main St, Fort Bidwell, CA

The Ft Bidwell Hotel is turning into a haunted house for Halloween. Great fun for kids of all ages. Treats will be handed out to all kids who attend Also check out other Kids Events & Activities...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l03Wi_0cMyUMGt00

High Intensity Tactics (HIT) Handgun

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

This is an advanced course, both mentally and physically, available only to TR course graduates. You will be tired. You will be sore. You will have scrapes, bumps, and bruises. You will be tested...

Urban Rifle 2 Vehicle Defense

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Urban Rifle 2 with Vehicle Defense addresses where we spend a portion of our day; in and around our vehicles. This course is offered ONLY to Thunder Ranch students that have completed Urban Rifle...

#Live Events#A Haunted House#Standup Comedy#Sun Oct 10#The Ft Bidwell Hotel#Kids Events Activities#Urban Rifle 2#Thunder Ranch
Lakeview Digest

Lakeview, OR
ABOUT

With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

