CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlette, MI

Events on the Marlette calendar

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marlette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIVom_0cMyULOA00

Children's Painting Class: Black Cat

Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6003 Fulton St, Mayville, MI

Paint your own canvas with retired art teacher Victoria Freeman! This class is for children.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKQqt_0cMyULOA00

Randall Farm Auction (Live)

North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Randall Farm Auction (Live) Sunday, October 17, 2021 – 11 AM Preview @ 9:30 AM Location: 6099 Booth Rd., North Branch, MI 48461 Directions: From M-24 (Lapeer Rd.) & Burnside Rd. intersection, turn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33or44_0cMyULOA00

Memorial service

Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Find the obituary of Betty Jane Beebe (1925 - 2021) from Mayville, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJXJv_0cMyULOA00

48453

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 48453? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTEi5_0cMyULOA00

Adult Mental Health First Aid

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 Sanilac Rd, Sandusky, MI

This event is free and seating is limited. Register today! Email: prevention@sanilaccmh.org or call 810-583-0394 to register. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, MI
City
Sandusky, MI
City
Marlette, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Sandusky, MI
Government
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mental Health First Aid#Mi Paint
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
34
Followers
339
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy