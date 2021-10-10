Events on the Marlette calendar

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marlette area:

Children's Painting Class: Black Cat Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6003 Fulton St, Mayville, MI

Paint your own canvas with retired art teacher Victoria Freeman! This class is for children.

Randall Farm Auction (Live) North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Randall Farm Auction (Live) Sunday, October 17, 2021 – 11 AM Preview @ 9:30 AM Location: 6099 Booth Rd., North Branch, MI 48461 Directions: From M-24 (Lapeer Rd.) & Burnside Rd. intersection, turn...

Memorial service Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Find the obituary of Betty Jane Beebe (1925 - 2021) from Mayville, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

48453 Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 48453? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 Sanilac Rd, Sandusky, MI

This event is free and seating is limited. Register today! Email: prevention@sanilaccmh.org or call 810-583-0394 to register. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and...