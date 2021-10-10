CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold Beach, OR

Gold Beach events coming soon

Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 6 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x63yi_0cMyUJci00

Drop-In Library Tours for Kids

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Where are the dinosaur books? What does it mean to check out a book? We are here to help your kids learn their library! Drop in to the children’s room on Tuesdays between 10am-5pm, or Wednesdays...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8d2J_0cMyUJci00

Light Stringing Party

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Light Stringing Party at Azalea Park, 412 Azalea Park Rd., Brookings, OR 97415, Brookings, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykqBo_0cMyUJci00

City Council Meeting

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 898 Elk Dr, Brookings, OR

City of Brookings 898 Elk Drive Brookings, OR 97415 City Phone: 541-469-2163 City Hall Fax: 541-469-3650 Office Hours: Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Friday

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSfCr_0cMyUJci00

Volleyball VS Douglas

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8293, 625 Pioneer Rd, Brookings, OR

Volleyball VS Douglas What Volleyball VS Douglas When 10/12/2021, 4:30 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FitHY_0cMyUJci00

Live Music with Rapp Brush — Chetco Brewing Company

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 830 Railroad St, Brookings, OR

Rapp Brush provides the soundtrack for the start of your Saturday night! Craft beer, dinner or snacks from Off the Wagon Food Truck, and great tunes! Come see us!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gold Beach, OR
Government
City
Gold Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Light Stringing Party
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
38
Followers
305
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy