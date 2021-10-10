Gold Beach events coming soon

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

Drop-In Library Tours for Kids Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Where are the dinosaur books? What does it mean to check out a book? We are here to help your kids learn their library! Drop in to the children’s room on Tuesdays between 10am-5pm, or Wednesdays...

Light Stringing Party Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Light Stringing Party at Azalea Park, 412 Azalea Park Rd., Brookings, OR 97415, Brookings, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

City Council Meeting Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 898 Elk Dr, Brookings, OR

City of Brookings 898 Elk Drive Brookings, OR 97415 City Phone: 541-469-2163 City Hall Fax: 541-469-3650 Office Hours: Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Friday

Volleyball VS Douglas Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8293, 625 Pioneer Rd, Brookings, OR

Volleyball VS Douglas What Volleyball VS Douglas When 10/12/2021, 4:30 PM

Live Music with Rapp Brush — Chetco Brewing Company Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 830 Railroad St, Brookings, OR

Rapp Brush provides the soundtrack for the start of your Saturday night! Craft beer, dinner or snacks from Off the Wagon Food Truck, and great tunes! Come see us!