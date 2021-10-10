Carrollton calendar: What's coming up

(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrollton:

CURTIS STROUD & TYLER DUNAGAN Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Saturday Morning Hike Miami, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 32146 MO-122, Miami, MO

Join our park naturalist on a guided hike along one of our beautiful hiking trails!Please be prepared to experience a variety of terrain; some trails may be

Pre-Teen Hang Out! – Corder Corder, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 221 N Lafayette St, Corder, MO

Pre-Teen – Come hang out with us at the library as we learn the art of hand sewing! Create hand sewn felt ghosts to decorate your room or locker.

The 10th Annual Marshall Open Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1538 E Vest St, Marshall, MO

The 10th Annual Marshall Open is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Marshall, Missouri beginning October 23, 2021 and hosted by The Disc Golf Monkey.

Down by the Riverside - Free Outdoor Concert Waverly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 31827 US-65, Waverly, MO

This hugely popular event features the Singing Saints with music about water, baptism, fountains, rivers, nature, and more followed by a reception of fall-themed food and drink. Check out this...