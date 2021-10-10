CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton calendar: What's coming up

Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 6 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrollton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USwWU_0cMyUGyX00

CURTIS STROUD & TYLER DUNAGAN

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

CURTIS STROUD & TYLER DUNAGAN is on Facebook. To connect with CURTIS STROUD & TYLER DUNAGAN, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRVA0_0cMyUGyX00

Saturday Morning Hike

Miami, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 32146 MO-122, Miami, MO

Join our park naturalist on a guided hike along one of our beautiful hiking trails!Please be prepared to experience a variety of terrain; some trails may be

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2zVY_0cMyUGyX00

Pre-Teen Hang Out! – Corder

Corder, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 221 N Lafayette St, Corder, MO

Pre-Teen – Come hang out with us at the library as we learn the art of hand sewing! Create hand sewn felt ghosts to decorate your room or locker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU8Kw_0cMyUGyX00

The 10th Annual Marshall Open

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1538 E Vest St, Marshall, MO

The 10th Annual Marshall Open is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament in Marshall, Missouri beginning October 23, 2021 and hosted by The Disc Golf Monkey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzDiJ_0cMyUGyX00

Down by the Riverside - Free Outdoor Concert

Waverly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 31827 US-65, Waverly, MO

This hugely popular event features the Singing Saints with music about water, baptism, fountains, rivers, nature, and more followed by a reception of fall-themed food and drink. Check out this...

