Nathalie calendar: What's coming up

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nathalie:

Sunday Service via FB Live & In-Person at Fairfield Inn South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1120 Bill Tuck Hwy, South Boston, VA

Sunday School 9:00 - 9:45 AM Teacher: Deacon Roger Thaxton Morning Worship 10:00 AM Click Here To Join Now



Make and Take Reusable Trick-Or-Treat Bag Halifax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Design a tote bag. Bring a colored drawing, coloring page or picture to decorate your tote. Or come to the Halifax Market Place to draw or color your design to put on your tote. Cost is just $8...

Halloween Dance Party Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 Main St, Brookneal, VA

246 The Main is excited to host their very first Halloween Dance Party! Trick or Treating for the little ones in the lobby! $5 Cover charge gets you in for our fantastic dance party! Colored...

Wohnzimmerkonzert - Lass mit Musik die Seele baumeln Crystal Hill, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Tizianstraße 9-11, 24539 Neumünster

Musik verbindet und deshalb machen wir die Kirche zu einem musikalischen Wohnzimmer. Am 29.10.2119:00 Uhr in der Dietrich-Bonhoeffer-Kirche

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat Nathalie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4201 Leda Grove Rd, Nathalie, VA

Time to plan for the Trunk or Treat!! Due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 we are planning to have a Drive Thru. If things change, updates will be posted to this page. People will be needed to...