Estill, SC

Live events coming up in Estill

Estill Post
Estill Post
 6 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Estill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Estill area:

Dance Sensations Fall Showcase

Varnville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 361 E Pine St, Varnville, SC

This is going to be the BEST SHOWCASE ever! Dance Sensations are ready to show off their brand new routines and our brand new tiny sassy group!

Child Care Training - 10/23/21

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 456 Grays Hwy, Ridgeland, SC

JCFS Child Care Professional Development Training Program Administration - 5.0 Certified Hours Facilitator: Ms. Ella Mack About this Event

AULDBRASS TOURS 2021

Yemassee, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 River Road, Yemassee, SC 29945

1 weekend event! Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's, Auldbrass Plantation, located in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near the town of Yemassee.

Meet & Greet with Gary Black at Middle 12th District GOP BBQ

Sylvania, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3364 Savannah Highway, Sylvania, GA 30467

Meet Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for U.S. Senate Gary Black at the Middle 12th District GOP BBQ Party in Sylvania.

SJCA Varsity Football @ THA

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1727 Malphrus Rd, Ridgeland, SC

The Thomas Heyward Academy (Ridgeland, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. St. John's Christian Academy (Moncks Corner, SC) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

