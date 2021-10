The Johnson Street at North Avenue Winter Shelter will be opening in November, says the City of Missoula Communications Director Ginny Merriam. KGVO received a notification from one of the neighboring businesses that the center would be opening again this winter, and Merriam spoke to KGVO News to confirm the plan to provide safe winter shelter for the unhoused in Missoula.

