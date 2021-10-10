CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomical Association gives novice eyes a view of the heavens

By Kurt Steiss
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago
The sky is hardly the limit for members of the Toledo Astronomical Association.

They want to look beyond the sky and peer deep into the heavens.

And sometimes they invite novice stargazers to take the journey with them.

On Sept. 18, the association offered just such a view of our solar system and universe from a grassy plot next to a movie theater at the Shops at Fallen Timbers, drawing passing shoppers and moviegoers.

Pamela Johnson of Toledo said she saw Jupiter for the first time at the event.

Light illuminated 8-year-old Sylvanian Lucy Birr’s eye as she viewed the the moon through Toledo resident Russell Kille’s telescope.

“It's really great to share our passion and love for astronomy. It's great to see so many people who, especially for the first time, see the moon or the rings of Saturn,” Kille said.

Two astronomy enthusiasts were “live stacking,” where their telescopes fitted with a special camera and tracking mount, used a computer to line up and stack photos in real time to create a higher quality image.

Aaron Glatzer of Toledo projected on a screen his view of Messier 51, commonly known as the Whirlpool Galaxy (31 million light-years away), while Chris Dietz of Perrysburg was tracking and photographing the Veil Nebula (2,100 light-years away).

A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, which is 5.88 trillion miles, meaning light captured by a telescope may have traveled for thousands or millions of years.

Dietz shared an anecdote from the night. He showed an 8-year-old child a photo of oxygen in a nebula. The child said that there was “no oxygen in space,” to which Dietz replied “sure there is,” adding that our existence on the oxygen-laden Earth is part of space and is connected to the universe.

“The connection between what is on the photograph here seems kind of exotic, and of course it is far away, but there’s so much of it that you’re just as much a part of this as everything else,” Dietz said.

“To have an 8-year-old try to realize that in front of you, it’s fun to watch that kind of mental friction.”

People interested in joining the group are encouraged to message the Facebook page: Facebook.com/ToledoAstro.

First Published October 10, 2021, 4:00pm

