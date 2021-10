There are seven members on the Planning Commission who each serve a four-year term. The main goal of the Planning Commission is to provide for the orderly future growth and development of the community. Matters of interest include reviewing plans for new development, proposed changes to zoning classifications, and updating/implementing the Township’s Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Commission meets one time per month in the evening (current meeting date and time is at 7:00 p.m. on the first Monday of each month). The Planning Commission is assisted by the professional staff of the Township’s Planning and Zoning Department.

