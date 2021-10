The National Hockey League approved its newest expansion team in December of 2018, the Seattle Kraken. So far throughout preseason the Kraken have four wins and two losses. The last expansion team to join the NHL was the Vegas Golden Knights, who were added to the league in 2016. Impressively, in their inaugural year, the Golden Knights made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals before being bested for the cup by the Washington Capitals. Fans in Seattle are hopeful that the Kraken will recreate the Golden Knights’ magical season, however it is quite unlikely that the Kraken will be able to do so.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO