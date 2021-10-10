Kasim Reed for Atlanta Raises More Than $2.8 Million In Latest Filing
Kasim Reed for Atlanta Raises More Than $2.8 Million In Latest Filing. Today, Kasim Reed for Atlanta announced the campaign has raised more than $2.8 million to date. The campaign’s fundraising efforts make Reed the only candidate in the history of Atlanta mayoral politics to raise $1 million within the first 20 days of his candidacy. To date, the campaign has received more than 2,697 donations from more than 2,000 donors.atlantadailyworld.com
