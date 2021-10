Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has announced that interstate travel restrictions for Sabah will be lifted from 1st November. The Prime Minister had earlier lifted the interstate travel ban effective 11th October 2021 but the state government decided to delay its reopening as less than 70% of its adult population have been fully vaccinated. Sabah currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 66% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

