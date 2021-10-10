CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Exceptionally impressive:’ Friends remember UGA student killed in hit and run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police are looking for someone they said ran over a 20-year old University of Georgia student on Broad Street just east of Foundry Street in downtown Athens.

Police said that just after midnight Saturday, 20-year-old Ariana Zarse was walking with a friend, trying to cross Broad Street when she was hit by Honda Accord traveling west on the road. The Accord left the scene and Zarse was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Zarse’s friend was not injured in the crash.

Friends of Zarse say it was just a week ago that they were celebrating her win in a charity boxing match.

“She was saying what a high it was, it was the biggest high of her life,” Keith Keppner told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. “The fact that we got to share that with her, it was really beautiful.”

Keppner said he trained Zarse for two months ahead of her boxing match and described her as “exceptionally impressive” and “very positive, very go-getting type.”

Friends say they are clinging to these memories as they mourn their loss.

“We need to be reminded from this horrific incident that we never know when our last are here, or not here, tomorrow because it’s a fact of life,” Keppner said.

Her friends are planning on having a moment of silence, as well as put something up in the boxing gym to serve as a reminder of how precious life is.

Investigators said they did find the Accord involved in the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

At this time, police said they do not have a description of the driver. They are asking anyone who might have information on the crash to contact them at 706-613-3888.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

