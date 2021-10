Despite its flat, fast course, the Chicago Marathon has offered Galen Rupp its share of ups and downs. He won his first World Major Marathon here in 2017 in 2:09:20, becoming the first American man to claim victory in the race since 2002. In 2018, he finished fifth, in a faster 2:06:21. But in 2019, after surgery on his Achilles and turmoil in his training group, he dropped out near mile 23 with a calf strain.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO