Royal family member ‘being realistic’ about skin colour of Sussexes' baby, says John Barnes

By Hannah Furness,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost black people think – “So what?” – about questioning the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, John Barnes has claimed, as he said the unnamed royal accused of asking the question was “being realistic”. Barnes, the former professional footballer who has written a book about...

Comments / 11

Sheila Maxwell Kimbrel
7d ago

I dont like either of them him or her . I dont like them because there both spoiled brats and jealous . They want to be in a spot light and I think they we I'll lie and do anything get or action. I don't like alot of the Royal family just not them .I sick of hereing about them most of all . No matter what any of there children like ,there's not one better than the other . Just go live your life and shut up ..dam ...

Reply
6
Allyson PD
7d ago

well said. you can not like a person who has a different skin color than you and it has NOTHING to do with their skin color it's how they behave, how they treat others , their personality, character, respect level ect. none of those are about color give me the exact same person only have them the opposite color I STILL wouldn't like them because of their character, respect level ect. not everything is about race if you just don't like someone that's fine.

Reply
5
Houston.
7d ago

Can we clear the air, during the BLM protest... everything was so high and up in the air...Golddigger Meghan waited until it died down, then she went on air with Oprah and said the palace were racist which she DID NOT hear that but Harry had said someone asked if the baby was going to be "mixed, black red head etc". and that is what people would normally ask during conversation because i have and i didn't see ut as colorism etc... and if you looked at Golddigger, she doest look black and never once spoke about her color, history etc...SHE blew this conversation as to label the royal families as RACIST...SHE NEEDS TO QUIT BLAMING, OBSESSING OVER Princess Kat, Queen and the Royal families or acting like one or an A LIST CELEBRITY...FAKE AS HER PERSONALITY, CHARACTER AND THAT SMILE👏👏👏👏🤑🤑🤑

Reply
3
