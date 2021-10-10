CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucPT2_0cMxwREB00
1 of 4

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career.

The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel’s Twitter feed on Sunday.

“Man, I think it will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said. “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer.”

“I will do everything possible to get there very well,” he added. “I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood.” Neymar played in Brazil’s 0-0 draw at Colombia later Sunday in a World Cup qualifying match. The Seleção leads the 10-team round robin competition with 28 points after 10 games. Neymar missed last week’s 3-1 win at Venezuela because of suspension.

Brazil coach Tite was asked about Neymar’s below-par performance, which included 17 missed passes and 30 losses of possession.

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” Brazil’s coach said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

The match in Barranquilla marked Neymar’s first international match since the 2-0 win against Peru on Sept. 10, in which he turned in a key Brazil performance with an assist and a goal. Despite his efforts, Neymar made clear after the match that he is upset with the treatment he gets at home.

“I don’t know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar,” he said. Local media accused the striker of being out of shape in the 1-0 win at Chile earlier in September, which prompted the striker to walk around shirtless during training in a bid to demonstrate his fitness.

Against Peru, Neymar overtook Romário as Brazil’s top goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers, with 12 goals. He is also approaching Pelé’s record of 77 official goals for Brazil. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has scored 69 times for Brazil.

Neymar has so far played at two World Cups. In 2014, he picked up a back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia, which stopped him from playing in the shocking 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany.

In the most recent edition of the tournament, Neymar had just returned from a serious foot injury and turned in an unimpressive performance in Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinals defeat to Belgium. He left Russia 2018 amid heavy criticism for his apparently exaggerated reaction to being fouled.

Neymar won the 2013 Confederations Cup title with Brazil, and also won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. He was injured before the 2019 Copa America, which Brazil won at home.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Loss to Neymar's Brazil leaves Luis Suarez's Uruguay with fight to reach World Cup

Over the course of the last week, South America's World Cup qualification campaign packed in three rounds of matches -- 15 in total -- to move from the halfway mark to the stage when two thirds of the matches have been completed. The away side only managed a goal in three of those games: the two hosted by bottom-of-the-table Venezuela and the consolation goal managed by Uruguay in their 4-1 defeat in Brazil.
MLS
The Associated Press

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar started the week facing criticism after a poor performance in a World Cup qualifying match and his suggestion that the next tournament in Qatar might be his last. But the striker helped erase many of those thoughts by providing key elements in all of the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Pelé
Sporting News

Brazil vs. Uruguay result: Neymar, Raphinha put on a show in World Cup qualifier

What could the No. 1 team in the South American World Cup standings and No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings really use right now? How about another attacker. Brazil found one in Raphinha, who scored two goals in his first start for the senior men's team, helping Brazil log its 10th win in 11 qualifying matches, 4-1 over Uruguay.
FIFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a logistical dream, says Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman feels that the proximity of the stadiums during the tournament will be a boon for fans and players... The 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. But those are not the only salient features of the global footballing showdown next year.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Ap#Dazn#Sele O
KEYT

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish sports minister says a boycott of the World Cup is not the answer despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s tournament in Qatar. Ane Halsboe-Joergensen was speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament. He says the team will go to the event. Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament. No country has announced plans to boycott the World Cup but Norway is facing calls to do so from some clubs.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Neymar is a 'very special kid who I hope doesn't lose his joy', says Thiago Silva as Chelsea defender sends emotional support to his Brazil team-mate after he claimed he may not 'have the strength of mind to deal with football any more'

Thiago Silva has leapt to the defence of Neymar in a passionate show of support after his Brazil team-mate intimated that next year's Qatar World Cup will be his last as he he doesn't know if he has the 'strength of mind to deal with football' much longer. Neymar and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City’s Sebas Méndez, Pedro Gallese push for World Cup berths with Ecuador, Peru

Orlando City stars Pedro Gallese and Sebas Méndez are still vying for spots in the 2022 World Cup with their respective national teams following the October international break. Both players completed their 12th matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers — Méndez for Ecuador and Gallese for Peru — on Thursday as South American teams near the end of their qualifying tournament. Gallese is a long-time ...
MLS
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain lost its perfect Ligue 1 record just prior to the international break, and its bid to get back to its winning ways against Angers will suffer without the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have otherwise made a seamless start in their effort to reclaim...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

615K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy