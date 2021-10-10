Kim Kardashian West Insists She Divorced Kanye “For His Personality”

Kim Kardashian made it clear she had a sense of humor about herself on SNL last night. Right out of the gate, the SKIMS entrepreneur cracked a few jokes about her famous family (and herself) during the opening monologue. In the monologue, the KUTWK star, who was making her Saturday Night Live debut, wasted no time making fun of herself and her family. She kicked things off by acknowledging the confusion around her hosting gig, noting, "I'm surprised to see me here, too."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO