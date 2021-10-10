CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian West Insists She Divorced Kanye “For His Personality”

By Marie Claire Editors
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced that Kim Kardashian West would be hosting Saturday Night Live this season, it’s probably fair to assume that many people had fairly low expectations. After all, the family’s long-running TV show featured some spectacularly hackneyed line reads and that was allegedly reality. But something to remember about Kim is that she is used to people’s low expectations of her—and has become a true pro when it comes to flipping those expectations upside-down. Never underestimate Kim, that’s the lesson here.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kim Kardashian makes bold statement about relationship with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian will take to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time this weekend but her promotional spots have fans talking for a different reason. The mom-of-four introduced herself as "Kim Kardashian West," despite filing for divorce eight months ago from her husband, Kanye West. WATCH: Kim Kardashian...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Marie Claire

Kim Kardashian's Kourtney Impression on 'SNL' Was Seriously Spot-On

If you spent any time at all on the internet this past weekend, you probably heard that Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live. Her opening monologue was incredibly savage—touching on everything from Kanye West's divorceable personality to her family's history with O.J. Simpson—but that wasn't KKW's only opportunity for comedy that night.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Kim Kardashian Roasts Kanye West and Her Siblings in Opening Monologue

Kim Kardashian made it clear she had a sense of humor about herself on SNL last night. Right out of the gate, the SKIMS entrepreneur cracked a few jokes about her famous family (and herself) during the opening monologue. In the monologue, the KUTWK star, who was making her Saturday Night Live debut, wasted no time making fun of herself and her family. She kicked things off by acknowledging the confusion around her hosting gig, noting, "I'm surprised to see me here, too."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy