A 13-year-old was badly injured after a deer hit her at full speed during a cross-country meet at Delta College. On Saturday, September 25th, 8th grader Madison Sylvester was absolutely clobbered by a deer in Saginaw County, Michigan. This was a full-size, adult deer hitting a runner that was only 5-foot tall and 100 pounds. Reading the headline of a person getting hit by a deer almost sounds like a joke. However, this was no laughing matter to Madison and her family. This crazy run-in with wildlife resulted in a pretty bad concussion and a broken collarbone for the young teen. Her father talked to ABC 12 about how traumatic the situation was for everyone,

