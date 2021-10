Rebeca Flores-Lopez has always been a hard worker. This strong work ethic began as early as elementary school. Being raised in Mexico, Flores-Lopez only knew how to speak Spanish. So when her family moved to Arizona when she was 7 years old, she was in for a bit of culture shock. It was not until she transferred to a more advanced elementary school in fifth grade that she realized how much the language barrier had put her behind. But even as a 10-year-old, Flores-Lopez knew becoming fluent in English would require hard work. By the time she entered middle school, her English had greatly improved and she was at the top of her class academically.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO