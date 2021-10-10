CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘TRUMP WON! TRUMP WON!’ Rallygoers Strike Up Bonkers Chant During Former President’s Speech in Des Moines

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump basked in the crowds on Saturday night, smirking as his rallygoers falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election. Trump held a rally in Des Moines, IA, where he pushed a multitude of his usual talking points while railing over his loss to President Joe Biden. As the speech went on, Trump complained about his defeat in Pennsylvania, called the Justice Department “impotent,” claimed Democrats “used Covid in order to cheat and rig” the contest, and lashed out at the “dishonest” media for the scrutiny he faces for continuing to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him.

