Conor McGregor believes the size difference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the crucial factor in Saturday’s heavyweight world title fight. Fury defended his WBC belt by knocking out Wilder the 11th round of their trilogy contest, but only after had twice been knocked to the canvas by his rival. Former UFC champion McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances, and he hailed the American in particular for how he approached the bout against the considerably heavier Fury. Although Wilder weighed-in at career-heaviest 238 pounds, he was still 39 pounds lighter than Fury and McGregor suggested...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO