Penn, PA

Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, October 10h

By Scott Cole
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

blackheartgoldpants.com

Penn State’s Unfair Scapegoat

Following this past Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State game, there’s a lot of blame being thrown around as to why the Penn State Nittany Lions lost in the fashion that they did and a lot of it appears to be directed towards Penn State’s quarterback situation. Early in the second quarter, starting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times-Republican

Hawkeyes storm past Penn State

IOWA CITY — Iowa was in victory formation and the emotion was about to spill over as dusk settled over Kinnick Stadium. Spencer Petras took the last snap, took a knee and took off, apparently thinking he could get off the field before the students and other fans pouring out of the end zone seats could catch him.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Item

Clifford injured in Penn State loss

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Leading up to Saturday’s game against Iowa, Penn State players and coaches repeated “play-action” when stressing what they expected to see on their trip to Iowa City. Trailing by four points late in the fourth quarter, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass off...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mirror

Penn State football Highs and lows

Following are the highlights and lowlights from Penn State’s 23-20 loss to Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium:. Play of the game: On third-and-7 from the Iowa 14 in the second quarter, Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell drilled Sean Clifford on a delayed blitz, forcing an incompletion and making the Lions settle for a field goal and 17-3 lead. Clifford jogged to the locker room, holding his back and was done for the day.
FOOTBALL
Daily Item

Quarterback a question for Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — Before Saturday, Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson’s most extensive body of work to date came against Villanova. The redshirt sophomore attempted five passes — completing three — during the second half of the Nittany Lions’ Week 4 win against the Wildcats. Roberson left Iowa this past weekend...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS

