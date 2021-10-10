2021 Mr. Olympia Results: Big Ramy Wins 2nd Title In Dramatic Fashion

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Ramy, Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, the bodybuilder from Egypt, has won his the 2021 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title in back to back fashion.

Big Ramy wins 2021 Mr. Olympia, his second consecutive crown. Big Ramy and Enhanced continue to rapidly ascend.

It was dramatic because the chatter had been, on multiple insider sites, that the pre-judging from the day before was that Big Ramy had lost a step to competitors such as Brandon Cury or Hadi the Persian Wolf.

But on Saturday night Ramy came back better, and made it almost impossible for the judges to claim any other champion.

This comes after the Olympia weekend in which Enhanced Labs, the main sponsor of Big Ramy, rocked the exposition and runup with the largest two-story booth, over 15 athletes in residence, and giving away full-size supplements to many attendees.

Enhanced Labs has continued to make major gains in the supplement and body building industry over the past twelve months. Releasing EAA+ with 11x Mr. Olympia competitor Dennis James which sold out 3 production batches within the first 120 days on the market, becoming trade partners with Bodybuilding.com the largest distributor of online supplements, and launching protein and pre-workout products with Big Ramy.

Big Ramy leads the other athletes of Enhanced Labs including Big Dennis James, Rodrigue Chesnier, Casey Delong, Melissa Brodsky, Craig Golias, Minna Pajulahti, Noora Mahonen, Juliana Silva, Gisele Machado, Devyn Cambre, Carolyne Marquez, Paul James, Brian Andraos, and Dillon Salva.

As Big Ramy was winning his second, back to back, Mr. Olympia title, Gisele Machado was delivering knock out punches at a show in Mexico City, and Melissa Brodsky was prepping for her show just five days later in Kentucky.

Enhanced Labs has continued its pace of 10% monthly growth since inception in November of 2019, continuous, by building products that focus on quality and science over discounts and flavor variety. By focusing on quality and science, it is a natural landing place for high performing athletes of all sorts, from body builders, to MMA fighters, personal trainers, and individuals who take their fitness, health, and supplementation very seriously.

The products can be found at www.getenhanced.shop.

Next up for Big Ramy: The Dubai Muscle show, where again Enhanced Labs has a two-story booth and rolling out their new GCC, Dubai, and Middle East distribution chain. Catch him at the Dubai Muscle show booth for another opportunity to meet the reigning, two-time, champion of all body builders.

