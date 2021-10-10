CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Mr. Olympia Results: Big Ramy Wins 2nd Title In Dramatic Fashion

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Ramy, Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, the bodybuilder from Egypt, has won his the 2021 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title in back to back fashion.

Big Ramy wins 2021 Mr. Olympia, his second consecutive crown. Big Ramy and Enhanced continue to rapidly ascend.

It was dramatic because the chatter had been, on multiple insider sites, that the pre-judging from the day before was that Big Ramy had lost a step to competitors such as Brandon Cury or Hadi the Persian Wolf.

But on Saturday night Ramy came back better, and made it almost impossible for the judges to claim any other champion.

This comes after the Olympia weekend in which Enhanced Labs, the main sponsor of Big Ramy, rocked the exposition and runup with the largest two-story booth, over 15 athletes in residence, and giving away full-size supplements to many attendees.

Enhanced Labs has continued to make major gains in the supplement and body building industry over the past twelve months. Releasing EAA+ with 11x Mr. Olympia competitor Dennis James which sold out 3 production batches within the first 120 days on the market, becoming trade partners with Bodybuilding.com the largest distributor of online supplements, and launching protein and pre-workout products with Big Ramy.

Big Ramy leads the other athletes of Enhanced Labs including Big Dennis James, Rodrigue Chesnier, Casey Delong, Melissa Brodsky, Craig Golias, Minna Pajulahti, Noora Mahonen, Juliana Silva, Gisele Machado, Devyn Cambre, Carolyne Marquez, Paul James, Brian Andraos, and Dillon Salva.

As Big Ramy was winning his second, back to back, Mr. Olympia title, Gisele Machado was delivering knock out punches at a show in Mexico City, and Melissa Brodsky was prepping for her show just five days later in Kentucky.

Enhanced Labs has continued its pace of 10% monthly growth since inception in November of 2019, continuous, by building products that focus on quality and science over discounts and flavor variety. By focusing on quality and science, it is a natural landing place for high performing athletes of all sorts, from body builders, to MMA fighters, personal trainers, and individuals who take their fitness, health, and supplementation very seriously.

The products can be found at www.getenhanced.shop.

Next up for Big Ramy: The Dubai Muscle show, where again Enhanced Labs has a two-story booth and rolling out their new GCC, Dubai, and Middle East distribution chain. Catch him at the Dubai Muscle show booth for another opportunity to meet the reigning, two-time, champion of all body builders.

Winter is here. And its very, very cold.

Contact: Enhanced@GetEnhanced.shop

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-mr-olympia-results-big-ramy-wins-2nd-title-in-dramatic-fashion-301396626.html

SOURCE Enhanced Labs

barbend.com

Harold Kelley Wins 2021 Wheelchair Olympia

The Wheelchair Division is very young, and there has only been one champion. “King Kong” Harold Kelley was the three-time Olympia champion entering the contest and was expected to make it four in a row in Orlando, FL. Each competitor was introduced for their individual routines with an announcement regarding...
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Mr. Olympia 2021: Latest Event Schedule and Info on Past Winners

For reigning champion Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Ellsbiay, Mr. Olympia 2021 is all about separating himself from all of the top contenders participating in bodybuilding's biggest annual event in Orlando, Florida to defend his title. It won't be a cake walk, though, because the field is set with an impressive lineup...
ORLANDO, FL
MiddleEasy

2021 Mr. Olympia: How To Watch Live Stream Online

The 2021 Mr. Olympia takes place October 7th-10th, in Orlando, Florida. This is a guide on how you can watch this massive bodybuilding contest through the online stream. The Olympia is the biggest bodybuilding contest in the world, and has long delivered some of the best action in the entire sport. Over the years it has brought iconic moments and has been the proving ground for some crossover superstars to come from the sport, most notably Arnold Schwarzenegger.
ORLANDO, FL
Muscle And Fitness

2021 Olympia Saturday Night Recap: It Was a Ramy Repeat

Bodybuilding athletes, fans, and insiders will tell you that there is nothing like Saturday night at the Olympia. It is much more than a series of contests. It is in every sense of the words, a celebration of fitness, community, and competition. This year’s edition of the Olympia capped off in memorable style. Here is a brief look back at its biggest moments.
WORKOUTS
