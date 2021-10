Palestinian businesses flush with too much Israeli cash: it may not be the most talked about aspect of the occupation, but experts warn it is a growing concern for the Palestinian economy. Palestinians in the West Bank use the Israeli shekel but, beyond that commonality, the two financial systems are dramatically different. In Israel, as in many advanced economies, digital payments are rapidly growing, taking the place of transactions once done with bills and coins. But in the West Bank, a territory under Israeli military occupation since 1967, cash is still king.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 17 HOURS AGO