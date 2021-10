Conor McGregor has been accused of breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in Rome with a punch.The Irish UFC star had his son baptised in the Vatican on Saturday before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti took place at a party later that night. Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after the two had enjoyed time together throughout the night,“[McGregor] attacked me without motivation after we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together,” Facchinetti wrote on Instagram. “I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m...

