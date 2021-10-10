The Best Luxury Hotels to Book In Knightsbridge
A pair of red-brick Victorian townhouses were combined into this quintessentially English hotel, a six-minute stroll from major Knightsbridge landmarks including the Victoria and Albert Museum, Harrods and Harvey Nichols. Style-wise, it’s a city hub with a dash of country: sink-into velvet sofas, rugs and fresh flowers. Rooms are classics, with grand beds and antiques. Book the red, Tudor-style V&A Suite, with its Picasso and private terrace, and flick through the V&A exhibition books over a martini from the cocktail trolley.theculturetrip.com
