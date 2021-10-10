CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

These 10 Plant-Based Foods Can Help You Sleep Better

By Karen Asp
thebeet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re one of the three adults not getting the sleep you need, you’re probably reaching for every sleep aid you can think of. The one place you may not be looking? Your pantry. While you may know that there are certain foods like anything with caffeine, alcohol, and spicy...

thebeet.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

Will Lettuce Water Help You Sleep? A Sleep Expert Weighs In

Some sleep-deprived people on social media are claiming lettuce water can help you sleep, but what does our sleep expert think about this trend?. The claim involves steeping lettuce in boiling water and then drinking the leftover water, which some think can help you fall asleep and stay asleep. But...
HEALTH
GreenMatters

What Is a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet?

When it comes to finding the “perfect” diet, there are...dissenting opinions. Keto, carb-free, all protein, no protein, Mediterranean, or plant-based — the list goes on and on. It’s hard to judge which diet is best for each individual person, but many dietitians agree that adopting a whole foods, plant-based diet is one of the healthiest choices that one can make. What is a whole foods diet, you may ask? Read on to find out how simple changes could yield big results!
DIETS
mysolluna.com

Gestational Diabetes Diet: Why You Want to Eat Plant-Based Foods

Pregnancy is a very beautiful and intimate time in a woman’s life, but Beauties, it’s not always a walk in the park! Even when we’re doing our best with following the Four Cornerstones for a healthy pregnancy, sometimes we just don’t feel so great…. While some mamas only experience the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Cycles#Plant Based Foods#Vitamins#The Better Sleep Council#The Sleep Foundation
Well+Good

How Better Sleep Can Positively Impact Your P.M. Snack Choices

The analysis published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at the between-meal eating behaviors of nearly 20,000 adults, ages of 20 to 60, and then cross-referenced that data against their sleeping habits, essentially dividing the group into two subgroups—one that met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society's recommendation of at least seven hours of sleep per night, and another that did not. In particular, the team was interested in after-dinner snacking, according to one of the paper's authors, Christopher A. Taylor, PhD, RDN, a researcher and professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University. "A lot of what's been done on nighttime eating is, 'Did you eat after eight?' which is different if you're eating dinner at 8:30 p.m. than if you had dinner at 6 p.m. and now you're snacking through the rest of the evening," he explains.
DRINKS
FanSided

Which foods help to promote a good night’s sleep?

While that big comfy bed might seem like the ultimate refuge, a good night’s sleep can allude many people. Are there certain foods that can help make dreamland come a little sooner?. Although many people focus on healthy eating, it is only one component of a healthy lifestyle. Sleep is...
LIFESTYLE
mykiss1031.com

7 Plant-Based Foods That Crush Salt or Sweet Cravings, According to Experts

It doesn’t matter how much of a health nut you are, everybody gets food cravings. While they can be detrimental to a healthy diet if they overtake you to the point of overeating, you shouldn’t fear them. “Cravings aren’t bad,” says Dawn Jackson Blatner, R.D.N., Chicago-based dietitian and author of The Superfood Swap. “They’re a cue to slow down and figure out what your body is telling you.”
NUTRITION
thebeet.com

5 Reasons You Should Be Eating Sorghum. First: It’s Packed With Protein

Looking for a little more protein with your grains? Look no further than sorghum, which may be the most healthy, protein-packed, fiber-filled, and overlooked grain in America. For anyone seeking to avoid wheat, get more nutrients from their meals, and power up the protein, sorghum is the answer. With 10...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Middletown Press

Better Sleep Begins When You Stop Snoring

Entrepreneurs are notorious for getting bad sleep. Maybe it's the stress of being in charge or putting all of your money into your company. For many people, however, it's that they just can't stop snoring. Or their partner won't stop snoring. Snoring happens when your airway is obstructed, so not...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Extremely common these days. When you feel tired after a day of work, have frequent colds or infections, are unable to lose excess weight no matter how hard you try, it could be that there is not enough Vitamin D in your body. The good news is that the solution might be as easy as taking a Vitamin D supplement!
HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
Dr Frank Lipman

How to Know if You Have Hashimoto’s Disease

Many women (men too) wish they had known what the signs or symptoms of Hashimoto’s were before their diagnosis. How do I know this? Because I hear them say this often. They know something was wrong but no one was listening. Or they were diagnosed with hypothyroidism but the symptoms didn’t go away regardless of the type or dosage of medication they were on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy