CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

By Hosted by Kim Masters
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Michael Keaton’s opioid epidemic show, will make you sick with rage

About six weeks ago, Purdue Pharma was dissolved in a bankruptcy settlement that cost its owners, members of the Sackler family, $4.5 billion. It was exactly the outcome that the company tried to avoid 25 years ago when, with the patent on its signature drug MS Contin having expired, the company rolled out its new “miracle drug” OxyContin, the supposed cure for pain. Had the new drug somehow failed, perhaps many of the estimated 500,000 lives lost to the U.S. opioid epidemic since could have been saved. As the new Hulu miniseries, Dopesick, demonstrates, however, Purdue did everything in its massively financed, well-connected power to make sure that was not what happened.
TV & VIDEOS
WDBJ7.com

Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis. Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience. The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu. Macy was an...
ROANOKE, VA
ctpublic.org

Hulu's 'Dopesick' tells the chilling story of America's opioid crisis

In Hulu's Dopesick, Michael Keaton plays Sam Finnix as the kind of family doctor anyone would want taking care of them. Folksy and smart, he cares enough to stop by an elderly patient's home after work to make sure she's taken her medication. He's still treating adults he delivered as babies in a small Virginia mining town.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Danny Strong
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
John Goldwyn
Person
Michael Keaton
thefocus.news

Where is Dopesick set? Hulu series recounts US opioid crisis

Hulu miniseries Dopesick is a TV adaptation of Beth Macy’s 2018 book of the same name concerning the US opioid epidemic. As always, viewers want to find out where the drama is set and how many episodes. Let’s find out…. Dopesick arrives on Hulu. Hulu’s latest miniseries premiered on 13...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Dopesick Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Hulu Miniseries Actors Before

The new Hulu limited series Dopesick tells the tragic story of the American opioid crisis that has ravaged communities around the country since introduction of painkillers like Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin. Based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the series explores the impact supposedly safe pain medications have on people as told by various characters on essentially every side of the struggle. After watching the debut chapter in this unfortunate series of events you might be wondering where exactly you’ve seen the Dopesick cast before, including stars Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter and other members of the talented group of actors. Well, we’re here to break that down for you right here and now…
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Team Hopes Hulu Series Will Create “Empathy Towards Addiction”

In Hulu’s new series about the opioid epidemic, Dopesick, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard play crusading federal officials digging through evidence to go after OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. But in terms of what attracted the actors to the project, Dawson, Sarsgaard and a number of other stars were driven by personal connections. Both Dawson and Sarsgaard told The Hollywood Reporter at last week’s premiere that they knew people who had been affected by the opioid epidemic, with John Hoogenakker, who plays Sarsgaard’s character’s fellow assistant U.S. attorney, sharing some broader geographic ties. “I’m from North Carolina, from a part of the country that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hulu's Dopesick is a muddled telling of an urgent story

"It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick," says Daniel Fienberg of the eight-episode limited series created by Danny Strong based on Beth Macy's 2018 bestselling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America. "Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing," he adds. "So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite powerful performances from Michael Keaton and several of his top-tier co-stars, Dopesick is a frustrating selection of questionable narrative choices and bizarrely bad performances from typically unimpeachable actors. It’s a muddled telling of an urgent story." Fienberg adds: "It’s a tough structure to translate to the screen. In its best moments, Dopesick does a good job of following the money in a trickle-down manner, implicating sales, marketing and corporate leaders, and sometimes unscrupulous doctors, in creating a drug, fabricating the conditions and terminology for which it becomes the only cure, and then manipulating the establishment through loopholes, indirect payoffs and all manner of grift. These moments are the parts of Dopesick that feel like you’re reading a book — uncinematic but lucid — rather than watching a television show that stretches incoherently across several states and two decades."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Fda#Cdc#Hbo#Purdue Pharma
Elle

A Timeline of the Real-Life Events From Hulu’s Dopesick

The new Hulu miniseries Dopesick takes on a Herculean task: Explore and explain the United States’ opioid crisis from the perspective of Purdue Pharma, the company that brought the addictive opioid OxyContin into the marketplace; the lawyers and government officials who investigated the company’s misleading branding of the drug; and the doctors and patients who bore the brunt of OxyContin’s devastating effects.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hulu's Dopesick Is a Hokey, Overlong Morality Play That Everyone Should Watch

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. One of the amazing signs of human resilience is how many of us manage our days despite chronic pain. Millions, in fact, are unable to work or function in everyday life without heavy-duty painkillers. I’ve experienced this level of agony once in my life, and it put me in the hospital for three months. Fortunately, we got the pain under control without having to resort to opioids. Many are not so lucky; they have my sympathy and respect.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Kankakee Daily Journal

Hulu launches 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton (“Batman”) both stars and executive produces “Dopesick,” streaming today on Hulu. Adapted from a bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, it relates the harrowing tale of how one company, Purdue Pharma, introduced OxyContin in the most deceptive fashion, hooking thousands on a powerful painkiller that turned many into addicts and sending many to their graves.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Dopesick, Netflix's You Season 3

TV is looking pretty October-y lately. You've got a mysterious death in The Sinner Season 4, murder in Only Murders in the Building, a killer on the loose in I Know What You Did Last Summer, a killer on the loose in You, and a killer on the loose in Succession, if you think about it. The new Day of the Dead series has zombies, Chucky has Chucky, and Hulu's Dopesick is riveting but certainly not cheerful. At least The Baby-Sitters Club is still a wholesome good time.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
TV & VIDEOS
actionnewsnow.com

'Dopesick' gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a sweeping dramatic treatment

"Dopesick" is a major undertaking, exploring the opioid crisis from multiple angles, including the ground-level carnage inflicted by OxyContin addiction, Purdue Pharma's inner workings and the government personnel seeking to combat it. Scattered in places, in its totality it's an engrossing eight-part series, made more so by Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings and the Sackler family's efforts to avoid additional consequences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy