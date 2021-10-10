You’ve been vaccinated. So what should you do with your vaccine card?

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!

