Lufthansa Consulting exhibits at World Routes with enhanced ASD product including Air Cargo
Lufthansa Consulting’s Air Service Development experts welcome visitors to their exhibition stand P26. Lufthansa Consulting’s Air Service Development (ASD) experts will be present at the World Route Development Forum from 10 – 12 October 2021 in Milan, Italy. Senior Partner Ronald chulz together with Consultants Luisa Grasshoff and Johann Gies welcome visitors to their exhibition stand P26 and will present their services for airports and the wider aviation industry, tailored to the needs of a post-COVID recovery.www.routesonline.com
