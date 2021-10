Detroit Pistons rookie Luka Garza hasn’t been with the organization very long but the second-round pick is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City. Garza checked into the game midway through the fourth quarter on Friday to a warm ovation from Pistons fans at Little Caesars Arena. He finished the win over the Philadelphia 76ers with six points and two rebounds in five minutes of work.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO