You can basically talk to John Cena's Peacemaker with a new hotline. HBO Max is gearing up for the big series with a bunch of social media stunts. Fans of The Suicide Squad member can join a Task Force X meeting by dialing 1-833-4PSSMKR. Once you get onto the line, there's the audio from the trailer and some additional lines for anyone out there listening. With how ubiquitous answering machine gags used to be, it's cool to see DC dust these devices off. On Twitter at least, the Peacemaker account has been one-stop shopping for all kinds of hilarious riffing on other properties. (Don't let them see anything posted by a competitor's brand, there will be jokes.)

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO