Musk says Tesla will begin production at its German Gigafactory by the end of the year

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, CEO Elon Musk announced at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. Musk had hinted for months that a move to Texas could be imminent. He also started residing in the state - the country's second largest and most populous - where Tesla has ramped up a factory in Austin and where many of the operations for his aerospace firm, SpaceX, are based. Musk lashed out last year at California's restrictive shelter-in-place measures during the coronavirus pandemic and their effect on the company's ability to operate its largest production facility in Fremont, Calif.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO