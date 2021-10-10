CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk says Tesla will begin production at its German Gigafactory by the end of the year

By Mary Dehart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk said during an open house at Tesla’s new Gigafactory near Berlin this weekend that the company is aiming to begin production of its Model Y cars there before the end of the year. And the CEO added he’s hoping the plant will be producing between 5,000 and 10,000 vehicles weekly by the end of 2022, Bloomberg reported. But Tesla is still waiting for final approval for the plant, as local authorities evaluate its environmental impact on the area.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Hosts First "Rave Cave" Event at Tesla Gigafactory: Watch

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory complex isn't producing vehicles yet, but it did hold its first rave over the weekend. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously quipped that he'd been considering whether various areas of the complex, including the solar panel-dotted rooftop, might be suitable for a "mega rave cave." Now, with...
Palo Alto’s Tesla boss Musk says Berlin EVs could roll off production lines in Oct.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive of Tesla Inc., the world’s largest automaker by market valuation, said on Saturday that the first cars rolling off production lines from its Berlin Gigafactory would come as early as by end-November adding a mass-scale production from the factory could take-longer-than anticipated given an upscaled supply chain constraint alongside a lingering labour shortage around the Europe.
Berlin, DE
Cars
Germany
Tesla
Elon Musk announces Tesla moving its headquarters from California to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, CEO Elon Musk announced at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. Musk had hinted for months that a move to Texas could be imminent. He also started residing in the state - the country's second largest and most populous - where Tesla has ramped up a factory in Austin and where many of the operations for his aerospace firm, SpaceX, are based. Musk lashed out last year at California's restrictive shelter-in-place measures during the coronavirus pandemic and their effect on the company's ability to operate its largest production facility in Fremont, Calif.
Tesla to Move Headquarters to Austin, Musk Says

Tesla Inc. is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday. Mr. Musk was speaking at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in the Austin area, where the company is building a factory.
Elon Musk says supply-chain issues have forced Tesla to increase prices multiple times this year, pushing its cheapest model to $42,000

Tesla has raised its car prices multiple times this year. In the beginning of the year, the electric carmaker implemented a series of price hikes across its line-up , and again in July. Most recently, Tesla increased its prices for the Model 3 and Model Y in an overnight update on its website on Wednesday in the US - tacking on a $2,000 price increase to its cheapest vehicle.
Tesla Moving HQ To Texas, Cybertruck Still A Year Away, Says Musk

Tesla is moving its HQ to Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk has announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. The EV-maker already has a factory under construction in Austin that will manufacture both the Model Y and the Cybertruck, and held the shareholder meeting there, rather than in Palo Alto.
