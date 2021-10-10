Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jon Rahm’s woes back home in Spain continue after failing to make the cut at the Andalucía Masters. The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through Friday’s second round. That came after he matched his worst round as a professional on Thursday with a 7-over 78. He bowed out with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque. Last week Rahm failed to contend in the Spanish Open. He says “I don’t want to see a golf club” and that he won’t play against until next month’s World Tour Championship in Dubai.

