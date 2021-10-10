CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career for Brazil. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings” produced by DAZN. The channel posted an excerpt on social media on Sunday. Neymar later played in Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Colombia in a South American World Cup qualifying match. He did not play in last week’s 3-1 win at Venezuela because of suspension.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Loss to Neymar's Brazil leaves Luis Suarez's Uruguay with fight to reach World Cup

Over the course of the last week, South America's World Cup qualification campaign packed in three rounds of matches -- 15 in total -- to move from the halfway mark to the stage when two thirds of the matches have been completed. The away side only managed a goal in three of those games: the two hosted by bottom-of-the-table Venezuela and the consolation goal managed by Uruguay in their 4-1 defeat in Brazil.
MLS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Neymar started the week facing criticism after a poor performance in a World Cup qualifying match and his suggestion that the next tournament in Qatar might be his last. But the striker helped erase many of those thoughts by providing key elements in all of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Sporting News

Brazil vs. Uruguay result: Neymar, Raphinha put on a show in World Cup qualifier

What could the No. 1 team in the South American World Cup standings and No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings really use right now? How about another attacker. Brazil found one in Raphinha, who scored two goals in his first start for the senior men's team, helping Brazil log its 10th win in 11 qualifying matches, 4-1 over Uruguay.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Ap Sports#Dazn#South American
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Women’s leagues join UEFA opposition to biennial World Cup

(Reuters) – FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup would have a “profoundly detrimental” impact on the women’s game and fundamentally alter its development, Europe’s top women’s leagues and European governing body UEFA said on Monday. In a joint statement , the organisations criticised the consultation process FIFA employed while...
UEFA
Daily Herald

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Despite calling it 'œa wrong decision' to stage next year's World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer. Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Neymar is a 'very special kid who I hope doesn't lose his joy', says Thiago Silva as Chelsea defender sends emotional support to his Brazil team-mate after he claimed he may not 'have the strength of mind to deal with football any more'

Thiago Silva has leapt to the defence of Neymar in a passionate show of support after his Brazil team-mate intimated that next year's Qatar World Cup will be his last as he he doesn't know if he has the 'strength of mind to deal with football' much longer. Neymar and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
kion546.com

Japanese figure skaters win Olympic test event in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Mai Mihara have won the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Asia Open figure skating event at Beijing. The 18-year-old world silver medalist Kagiyama scored 179.98 in the free skate for a 277.78 total in the 2022 Beijing Olympics test event. Kagiyama maintained his overnight lead in the men’s free skate, while Mihara overtook compatriot Kaori Sakamoto in the women’s. Strict COVID-19 measures were in effect, with all participants required to stay in a competition bubble.
WORLD
kion546.com

Rahm misses cut in Spain: ‘I don’t want to see a golf club’

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jon Rahm’s woes back home in Spain continue after failing to make the cut at the Andalucía Masters. The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through Friday’s second round. That came after he matched his worst round as a professional on Thursday with a 7-over 78. He bowed out with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque. Last week Rahm failed to contend in the Spanish Open. He says “I don’t want to see a golf club” and that he won’t play against until next month’s World Tour Championship in Dubai.
GOLF
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
kion546.com

‘We lost our heads’: Inter beaten with controversial goal

ROME (AP) — A controversial goal led to Inter Milan’s first defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss at Lazio in Serie A. Felipe Anderson scored a late winner while Inter fullback Federico Dimarco was down injured. Inter’s players were calling for Lazio to kick the ball out of play when Anderson redirected a rebound of a shot from Ciro Immobile. Sergej Milinković-Savić then secured the three points for Lazio with a header in stoppage time as Inter’s focus was lost. AC Milan came back from two goals down for a 3-2 win over Hellas Verona.
SOCCER
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
kion546.com

Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as co-host Oman thumped debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in its opening first-round Group B game on Sunday. Singh scored 73 off 42 balls and Ilyas made 50 that eased the host to 131-0 with more than six overs to spare. Earlier, skipper Zeeshan Ashraf (4-20) registered Oman’s best figures in a T20 and held PNG to 129-9.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy