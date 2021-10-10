CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottas wins, frustrated Hamilton loses F1 lead to Verstappen

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix for his first victory of the season while Max Verstappen finished second to reclaim the overall lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton. Sergio Perez capped a strong day for Red Bull by finishing in third place behind his teammate. Verstappen wiped away Hamilton’s two-point lead and now leads the Mercedes driver by six points with six races left in a thrilling title battle that could go all the way to the final race in Abu Dhabi. Defending champion Hamilton lost valuable points by finishing fifth after coming in for a late tire change, despite telling his team he wanted to stay on track when still in third.

