Halsey & Lindsey Buckingham Deliver Stunning Performance of 'Darling' on 'SNL': Watch
Halsey returned to Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, delivering a pair of stellar performances from their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. For their first song, the 27-year-old pop star -- who had her first child over the summer -- gave a futuristic performance of the powerful single “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God." Dressed in a black leather bodysuit and surrounded by fog, the singer confidently delivered the track against an otherworldly backdrop. French filmmaker Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Green Hornet) served as creative director for the segment.www.billboard.com
