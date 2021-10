Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma appeared to benefit from treatment with durvalumab and tremelimumab, according to findings from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial. The addition of a high priming dose of tremelimumab (CP-675) to durvalumab (Imfinzi) in the first-line setting yielded a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not been treated with prior systemic therapy and were ineligible for local treatment, according to AstraZeneca.1.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO