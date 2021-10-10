CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

By SABINA NIKSIC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRBAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- It's not exactly on par with India's Taj Mahal, but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love. The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.

The Independent

Woman shares creepy texts from maintenance man: ‘Saddened so many women could relate’

A woman has shared creepy texts from a maintenance man who said he was in her home. Bee Jonez, a 36-year-old living in Louisiana, tweeted about her experience as she was staying in a privately owned building when a maintenance worker texted her that he was “coming in” to her apartment “just to see [your] face”. Ms Jonez told BuzzFeed that maintenance was being carried in an apartment next door after residents moved out. When she received a text from one of the workers, she thought they might need access to her unit to fix something in a shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
