Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

Queen Elizabeth II is known for having a sense of humour, with the monarch often finding the time to inject comedy into otherwise serious occasions.The same is true even in shocking instances, such as upon the discovery of a dead slug on her dinner plate, according to her former royal servant, who recalled the 95-year-old Queen’s amusing response to finding the animal.Charles Oliver, the Queen’s former royal servant, recounted the tale in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, in which he first noted that the royal and her late husband Prince Philip typically dined alongside notepads, which they could...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO