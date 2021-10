Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.

