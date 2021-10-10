CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Morning Photograph October 10 2021: Sunrise.

By Brian Cohen
After a restful good night’s sleep — which perhaps may have been prompted by a lullaby the night before, as discussed in this article at The Gate yesterday, Saturday, October 9, 2021 pertaining to the most popular lullaby in almost every country in the world — you might awaken in time to watch one of the simple magical events of nature: the sunrise.

