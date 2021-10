Vantis and Thales Partner to Build North Dakota’s BVLOS Network, the Nation’s First. Vantis is North Dakota’s Statewide Unmanned Aircraft Systems Network. Since launching, Vantis has received major buzz – and major investment. Vantis is a first for the U.S.: and they’ve now announced that global tech company Thales has one the contract to build out drone infrastructure across the state. “Thales, a global technology leader, was one of three aviation giants providing engineering and integration services being evaluated to enable BVLOS UAS flights on Vantis,” says a press release. Thales will act as “long-term systems integrator for Vantis design, operations and maintenance.”

