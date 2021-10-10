V-BAT Takes Flight with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Portland
Shield AI, the defense-technology company using self-driving software to enable collaborative teams of robots to operate in GPS- and RF-denied environments, today announced that its company, Martin UAV, has successfully flown its V-BAT Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) on numerous missions with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) aboard USS Portland (LPD 27), including a flight where the V-BAT crew demonstrated the aircraft’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) capability by using the system to successfully link sensor to target in less than three minutes from receipt of tasking.uasweekly.com
Comments / 0