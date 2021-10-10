CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

V-BAT Takes Flight with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Portland

uasweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShield AI, the defense-technology company using self-driving software to enable collaborative teams of robots to operate in GPS- and RF-denied environments, today announced that its company, Martin UAV, has successfully flown its V-BAT Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) on numerous missions with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) aboard USS Portland (LPD 27), including a flight where the V-BAT crew demonstrated the aircraft’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) capability by using the system to successfully link sensor to target in less than three minutes from receipt of tasking.

uasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
verticalmag.com

Raider X compound fast-attack helicopter 60% complete

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 1 seconds. Sikorsky’s Raider X prototype, the company’s pitch for the U.S. Army Future Attack Recon Aircraft (FARA), is more than 60 percent complete. The announcement places both FARA entrants well over the half-built mark on the way to a competitive flyoff near the end...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military.com

Marine Corps Conducts First Ever F-35B Operations Aboard Japanese Vessel

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducted vertical landings and takeoffs aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, on Oct. 3, 2021. U.S. Marines and Sailors embarked aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo in support of the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
MILITARY
thedrive

One Of U.S. Special Operation Command’s Shyest Spy Planes Has A New Name

Oddly, it shares its moniker with the NATO reporting name of a prominent Russian military aircraft. One of the shyest aircraft types operated by U.S. Special Operations Command — the specially configured twin-turboprop Dash 8 SOCOM Tactical Airborne Multi-Sensor Platform, or STAMP — has been given the name Foxhound, it’s recently been revealed. The information emerged as part of an announcement that the modifications were recently completed on the latest example, which SOCOM acquired to replace one lost in a terrorist attack in Kenya last year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Portland#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Flight Time#Gps#Martin Uav#Uas#Lpd 27 Rrb#Shield Ai#Navy#Rsta#Marine Corps#Isr#Vtol
thedrive

The AC-130J Gunship's First Solid State Laser Weapon Has Arrived For Testing

The laser system could offer the already super versatile AC-130J a new way to covertly destroy and disable critical targets. The U.S. Air Force has taken delivery of the first prototype Airborne High Energy Laser, or AHEL, which is set to be flight tested on one of its AC-130J Ghostrider gunships next year. The service hopes to demonstrate the feasibility of adding this directed-energy weapon to the AC-130J's already very diverse arsenal, which could give these aircraft a unique capability to engage ground targets silently and stealthily.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

‘Dark Eagle’ has landed: US Army finishes equipping first unit with hypersonic capability — minus the missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has completed its delivery of the first hypersonic weapon capability to a unit two days ahead of deadline, according to service officials from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. Those officials were on the ground at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state as the unit unloaded the last of the trucks containing equipment for the battery.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WHIO Dayton

US Navy submarine USS Connecticut involved in underwater collision

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine collided with an unknown submerged object this weekend while traveling through international waters in the Pacific Ocean, according to the Navy. The Navy describes the submarine as being in "safe and stable" condition and said it is making its way to port...
ACCIDENTS
naval-technology.com

US Navy completes BQM-177 target test flights on board USS Barry

The US Navy’s BQM-177A subsonic aerial target (SSAT) has completed three test flights from the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Barry (DDG-52), off the coast of Japan. Testing was carried out by the service’s Aerial Target program office (PMA-208) last month. It was part of the BQM-177A SSAT’s preparation...
MILITARY
Daily Press

Virginia sailor who enlisted fresh out of high school takes command of USS Ford’s air wing

The radio call boomed out over Naval Air Station Oceana as the two F/A-18 Super Hornets and the E-2D Hawkeye roared by: “DT, you have the lead, on the right,” from the F/A-18 at the front of the triangle of planes. as Capt. Joshua Sager pulled his plane up. “LT, I’ve got the lead,” said Capt. Daryl Trent, in the E-2D Hawkeye. And with that, the kid who enlisted in Navy fresh out of Monacan ...
VIRGINIA STATE
thedrive

Marine Corps F-35s Are About To Be The First Fighters To Fly From A Japanese Carrier Since WWII

Next week, F-35B stealth fighters are due to go aboard the newly modified Japanese carrier Izumo for the first time. Short takeoff and vertical-landing F-35B stealth jets from the U.S. Marine Corps are poised to go aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, or JMSDF, helicopter carrier Izumo, which has been modified for Joint Strike Fighter operations. The plan is to deploy the Marine Corps jets aboard the warship to prove the concept of fixed-wing operations before Japan begins to introduce its own F-35Bs in the next few years.
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

US Navy Is Both Decommissioning And Building More Of This Failed Ship

By John Konrad (gCaptain) You maybe confused by this headline but so are we. USS Freedom (LCS 1), the lead ship of the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, recognized little more than a decade of naval service during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego this week. It was “envisioned to be a networked, agile, stealthy surface combatant” but most naval experts agree the program was an expensive failure.
MILITARY
thedrive

20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

First Navy F-5 Aggressor Begins Upgrade That Will Make The Entire Fleet Far More Potent

A first F-5 Tiger II is now at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to begin testing a fleet-wide upgrade that will radically overhaul the aggressor jets. As the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps set about overhauling their in-house red air adversary fleets, the first of three F-5N Tiger II aggressor aircraft set to undergo testing as part of a major upgrade program for the type arrived recently at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. The improved F-5Ns will be better suited to replicate more advanced aerial threats and do so more reliably and safely. In the process, the Navy and Marine Corps are leveraging some of the capabilities that contractor red air providers have already introduced to the veteran F-5.
MILITARY
thedrive

Russian-Made Mi-17 Helicopter Flown By Secretive U.S. Group Land's In Farmer's Field

A Bell 407 helicopter from the same organization swooped in after the Mi-17 was forced to make an emergency landing. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively, and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Navy accepts 100th on-time delivery of AH-1 Viper

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command recognized an impressive production streak this week with the 100th on-time delivery of the AH-1Z Viper, the Marine’s attack helicopter. The Viper is built by Bell Textron at the company’s Amarillo, Texas, assembly center. “Of all of the domestic AH-1Zs delivered to date,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy