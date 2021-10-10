CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum rips Alabama defensive performance in loss to Texas A&M

By Stephen Samra about 12 hours
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paul Finebaum was one of many taken back by the performance of the Alabama Crimson Tide last night. In the most shocking result of the season thus far, Nick Saban was sent home with a loss by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

The usually staunch Alabama defense is what Finebaum believes the culprit was. While Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada had a great game, Finebaum ripped the Crimson Tide’s defensive performance following the game.

“I was concerned by the fact that Alabama was dominated on both lines of scrimmage,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I haven’t seen that very often in Nick Saban’s tenure.

“And not only that, it was a complete lack of composure, and I saw some some inexplicable coaching decisions as well. Offensively, passing three-straight times in the red zone, and the defensive coordinator, I don’t know what his buyout is, but he better look at it this morning because the defensive performance for Alabama was disgraceful.”

Coming off back to back losses, nobody expected the Aggies to defeat the Crimson Tide. Moreover, the Texas A&M offense has been a weak spot in 2021 — but you wouldn’t have been able to tell last night.

The aforementioned Calzada became a star. He shredded the Alabama defense, passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in victory. Additionally, he came back from a knee injury to lead the Aggies game-winning drive in the waning moments.

The loss shocked Paul Finebaum and the college football world, but Alabama is still in relatively good shape. If they can win out, it’ll be tough to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

However, they’re going to need to play better if that’s the case. While they don’t have any monsters on their schedule, you can never discount anybody in the SEC.

