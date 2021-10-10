CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

WATCH: Jimbo Fisher whips out dance moves following upset of Alabama

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOU6s_0cMwS61M00
Bob Levey via Getty Images.

Texas A&M has done what everybody in college football has tried to do over the last two seasons. The Aggies have beaten Alabama. Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher broke out some dance moves to celebrate the upset victory.

Running back Earnest Crownover shared a video of Fisher’s dance moves on Twitter following the game. The locker room chanted “Jimbo! Jimbo! Jimbo!” before Fisher started his celebration.

Fisher and Texas A&M got out to a 17-7 lead in the game and led 24-10 at halftime. Alabama came out strong in the second half with 28 points in the final two quarters. The Crimson Tide even took a seven point lead late in the game. But Texas A&M scored ten straight points to end the game, including a game winning field goal as time expired.

Fisher was proud of his Texas A&M team for the win

Fisher was thrilled that his team was able to come away with the huge victory on Saturday night. While Fisher was confident in Texas A&M, he was happy that his team showed that it was able to compete against a very good football team. Fisher proclaimed back in May that Texas A&M would “beat his ass” when talking about Saban and Alabama. That proved to be true on Saturday night.

“Well, that was more the competitor in me coming out when somebody says you can’t do something,” Fisher said after Texas A&M’s victory with a laugh. “I have a bad habit of that. So, I get a little competitive sometimes. But listen, for our team it goes back that our team understood and beat a really good football team who was a well coached, well played, well talented, very talented, good football team. And that’s what’s important to me.”

Texas A&M is now 4-2 on the year and 1-2 in SEC play. Next up for the Aggies is a trip to Missouri in Week 7.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Numbers game: 12 stats you need to know from Week 7

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 12 from Week 7:. 2: Purdue’s win over No. 2 Iowa was its second victory in the past four seasons over a second-ranked opponent. The other came against Ohio State in 2018. In addition, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm now is 4-1 against Iowa.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 7

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 7 of the season. Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
On3.com

Kentucky Football drops to No. 14 in latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky fought hard during Saturday’s loss to No. 1 Georgia, and coaches across the country noticed the effort. As a result, the Wildcats dropped just three spots in the updated AFCA Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. Entering Week 7 at No. 11, UK dropped to No. 14 heading into the Week 8 BYE.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

AP Top 25 poll released following Week 7

College football fans in 2021 have learned not to tempt fate. It only results in a wildly unpredictable upset. See: Oregon losing to Stanford in Week 5, just one game after beating Ohio State on the road and moving up to No. 3 in the AP poll; undefeated Alabama in Week 6 losing on a game-ending field goal to Texas A&M, the same Aggies team that fell to Arkansas and Mississippi State; or, most recently, No. 2 Iowa losing to unranked Purdue, the ninth time that unranked Purdue has defeated a No. 2-ranked team, effectively derailing Iowa’s College Football Playoff hopes. There have be many more, too. It’s just what fans have come to expect.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#College Football#American Football#Aggies#Texas A M#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
On3.com

Ed Orgeron to cash in big after split with LSU in 2022

National Championship-winning head coach Ed Orgeron won’t leave Baton Rouge empty-handed after he parts ways with the LSU Tigers. LSU will reportedly pay Orgeron his total buyout to release him and find a new coach, according to Bruce Feldman. The program owes Coach O $17.15 million. Ed Orgeron is the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Oregon's Mario Cristobal could take serious look at LSU job

Ed Orgeron and LSU have reached a separation agreement, and with the head coach not returning to LSU for the 2022 season, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has emerged as a serious candidate for the LSU job. Pac-12 college football reporter Jon Wilner tweeted Sunday that Cristobal could very well...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops on his timeout on the final touchdown drive: "I wanted to score"

When Kentucky’s final drive started with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter, Georgia was up 30-7 and the game seemed already well in hand. Regardless, the Cats put together their longest drive of the day, marching 75 yards down the field to score with only four seconds left, a one-yard touchdown toss from Will Levis to Wan’Dale Robinson. On second and goal with seven seconds left, Mark Stoops burned a timeout to ensure his team could get in the end zone. Why?
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy