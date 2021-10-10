WATCH: Jimbo Fisher whips out dance moves following upset of Alabama

Bob Levey via Getty Images.

Texas A&M has done what everybody in college football has tried to do over the last two seasons. The Aggies have beaten Alabama. Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher broke out some dance moves to celebrate the upset victory.

Running back Earnest Crownover shared a video of Fisher’s dance moves on Twitter following the game. The locker room chanted “Jimbo! Jimbo! Jimbo!” before Fisher started his celebration.

Fisher and Texas A&M got out to a 17-7 lead in the game and led 24-10 at halftime. Alabama came out strong in the second half with 28 points in the final two quarters. The Crimson Tide even took a seven point lead late in the game. But Texas A&M scored ten straight points to end the game, including a game winning field goal as time expired.

Fisher was proud of his Texas A&M team for the win

Fisher was thrilled that his team was able to come away with the huge victory on Saturday night. While Fisher was confident in Texas A&M, he was happy that his team showed that it was able to compete against a very good football team. Fisher proclaimed back in May that Texas A&M would “beat his ass” when talking about Saban and Alabama. That proved to be true on Saturday night.

“Well, that was more the competitor in me coming out when somebody says you can’t do something,” Fisher said after Texas A&M’s victory with a laugh. “I have a bad habit of that. So, I get a little competitive sometimes. But listen, for our team it goes back that our team understood and beat a really good football team who was a well coached, well played, well talented, very talented, good football team. And that’s what’s important to me.”

Texas A&M is now 4-2 on the year and 1-2 in SEC play. Next up for the Aggies is a trip to Missouri in Week 7.