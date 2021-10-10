Ashton Sautner is primed to be the first captain of the Abbotsford Canucks and is the perfect leader for the young AHL team
“Ashton is such a good person, just a really good dude,” said Abbotsford Canucks’ head coach Trent Cull when asked about his veteran defenceman Ashton Sautner. 27-year-old Ashton Sautner is coming into his seventh season with the Vancouver Canucks’ organization. The former captain of the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL has played in 23 NHL games and 242 AHL games over the past six years.canucksarmy.com
