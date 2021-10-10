Ashton Sautner is primed to be the first captain of the Abbotsford Canucks and is the perfect leader for the young AHL team

After beginning the year in the Swedish J20 league, Jonathan Myrenberg has worked his way into an SHL lineup. The Vancouver Canucks’ fifth-round pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has impressed enough to work his way into Linköping’s starting lineup. He is one of seven U19 defenceman in the SHL this season and that meant that we had to dive into the tape to see how he is looking.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO