WATCH: Kyle Pitts hauls in first NFL touchdown for Falcons in London

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

He might have had to wait until Week 5, but Kyle Pitts has hauled in his first career NFL touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons, playing against the New York Jets early on Sunday morning, have relied heavily on Pitts early in the game with the team’s top two wideouts out for the game in Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dropped back with the Falcons at the two-yard line and found Pitts in the right corner of the end zone. Pitts went up to secure the grab to earn his first NFL score. As the play took place in the red zone, a defensive lineman was trying to cover Pitts, which is a substantial mismatch.

The touchdown gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead over the Jets late in the first quarter. Pitts had four receptions for 36 yards in the opening quarter of play. Entering the game, Pitts had 15 receptions for 189 yards on the season.

The Falcons are hoping that Pitts continues to replicate his collegiate success

After playing three seasons for the Florida Gators, the Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Pitts first broke out for Florida as a sophomore in 2019 with 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Pitts had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Falcons brought Pitts in after trading star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in the offseason. Pitts is part of a passing offense that includes Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst and others. His athleticism makes him such a dangerous threat as a tight end.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Jets in London, the Falcons were 1-3 and in the basement of the NFC South division. With Ridley and Gage both out for the Falcons, Pitts could very easily see himself as the focal point of the offense.