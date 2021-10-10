REPORT: Ezekiel Elliot injury status for Week 5 revealed

Elsa/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott was limited in Dallas Cowboys practice throughout the week. The running back was listed as questionable on Friday’s official injury report.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday night, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the former Ohio State star.

“Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants, per source,” Schefter reported.

Elliott had 20 carries for 143 rushing yards and a touchdown last week against Carolina, putting together his best performance of the year and averaging 7.2 yards per carry. The showing was enough for him to win a weekly award from the NFL, as he took home FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

Defensive end Randy Gregory, wide receiver Amari Cooper and Elliott were the three biggest names that constantly popped up on the injury report leading into Sunday’s NFC East clash.

McCarthy noted all three practiced on Thursday for the first time during the week and while they remained questionable, the Cowboys’ coach was optimistic.

“I don’t foresee them having any challenges,” McCarthy said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Though Schefter didn’t mention Gregory specifically and all indications are the pass rusher will suit up and play, the ESPN Insider added “Amari Cooper, also questionable due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play, too.”

Donovan Wilson (groin) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants.

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys elevated tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and fullback Nick Ralston from their practice squad. Both will be active for kickoff

Kellen Moore on the importance of having Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard

In Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay, the Cowboys defensive coordinator scripted the ideal game plan to catch dialed up a pass-heavy approach and it was highly effective despite the close 31-29 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champions.

The Dallas Cowboys amassed 451 yards of total offense but almost all of it came from quarterback Dak Prescott who threw a staggering 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns. The run game was nearly non-existent and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys offense decided to flip the script completely and it worked perfectly vs. Joey Bosa, Derwin James and a Chargers unit that ranks in the top ten in every category including rush defense.

Moore called 31 running plays good enough for 198 yards and two touchdowns, with the duo of Elliott and Pollard each finding the end zone while splitting touches.

“I think we showed that today that we will have different game plans and we’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Ezkekiel Elliott said after handing the Chargers their only loss of the year so far.

Elliott’s confirmed availability will be key as the Dallas Cowboys host a New York Giants team that has been competitive throughout the year and just picked up its first win of the season.