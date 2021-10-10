Special kid now a special adult working on next chapter

Facts are facts, and reporters are called on to report them dispassionately. But today, I’m making an exception in an indefensible cause: to even a score. During our recent interview, Lisa Patel told me I was “so old for us” back in 1988, when she was 14 and I, at 34, accompanied her and Sarah Bendure to Atlanta to cover the Democratic National Convention for the News-Sun’s Children’s Express Press Club.